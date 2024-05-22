(This article is Part-2 in a series; For Part-3, go here. For Part-1, go here.)

In a recent video interview, Kennedy was pressed on children undergoing transgender treatments.

At first, Kennedy declared that children should not be allowed to receive these treatments without parents’ permission.

That seems to imply he would approve of the medical treatment as long as parents approve.

The interviewer jumps on the attack. Kennedy then says (amazingly, pleading ignorance) that he doesn’t know enough about the transgender drugs involved.

He repeats this for emphasis.

What??

He is either lying, or he’s kept himself from knowing on purpose, because he wants to be able to plead ignorance and avoid the issue.

Either way, it’s a disaster.

Kennedy’s own website, Children’s Health Defense (CHD), was founded on the basis of protecting children from harm, especially medical harm.

As far as I can tell, CHD has never seriously explored the child transgender issue.

Why not? Why has the site avoided doing wall to wall coverage on this vitally important subject?

Surely, its writers are capable.

Clearly, some policy decision at the top has kept the issue on a very low flame, or no flame at all.

Kennedy himself, as we all know, has major knowledge about childhood vaccines and their catastrophic effects. And yet he “doesn’t know enough” about transgender drugs and hormones given to children—highly dangerous chemicals—to make a public statement about them?

I’m not buying his statement for a second.