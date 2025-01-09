Currently, those criminal morons include Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

In this article, I’m setting aside key issues which have been discovered during the fires now raging: insurance company cancellations of policies covering fires; water running out; shortage of fire fighters, owing in part to the dismissal of firefighters who refused the COVID vaccine; DEI hiring policies; slashed city firefighting budget; absent clueless LA Mayor on a junket to Africa.

Instead, I’m looking at the overarching big picture, which has existed for more than 60 years in California.