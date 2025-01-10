(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

“So yes, we have to look at our system from a climate resiliency as a region, and it’s going to be more than just DWP, it’s all the water agencies here, including the county…”

…Said Janisse Quiñones, who heads up the LA Department of Water and Power…

And makes an ASTOUNDING yearly salary of $750,000.

Janisse would be a MAJOR official responsible for making sure firefighters have enough WATER, when fires break out.

Like now…in LA…when there isn’t enough water.

Janisse, for the sake of climate resiliency and climate change, and all that bullshit, let me recount a little history for you. It’ll offer a clue about what you ought to look into, when fires break out all over. Here is a guy who WAS climate change all on his own. Sort of: