Finding enough water for the City of Los Angeles extends far beyond getting enough to fight fires.

LA has always had a water shortage.

Near the end of the 19th century, the people of the City were entranced by a vision of unlimited growth and modernization.

But LA had very little water. It was an arid place. Rainfall was minimal.

The vision was stalled.

Engineer and the head of the LA Department of Water and Power, William Mulholland, came up with a secret plan.

A crime: