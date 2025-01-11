(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here)

That would be $49 million, proposed to be stripped. On top of $17 million already slashed.

The Daily Mail obtained a memo the LA Fire Commissioner sent to her Division heads after she met with LA’s Communist Mayor, Karen Bass. (See

’s piece about Bass and the fires,

).

That meeting disclosed the fact that the City government is planning to remove the $49 million from the Fire Department, in order to deal with the City’s homeless problem.

So the Fire Commissioner sent the memo to warn her Division heads big trouble is coming.

She sent the memo on January 6, a few days before the fires broke out: