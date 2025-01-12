(This is Part-5; for Part-6, go here; for Part-4, go here)

By now, everybody knows insurances companies were canceling fire policies and refusing to cover fire before the LA fires started.

Insurance companies will cover just about anything, if the customer is willing to pay a high enough premium.

“You’re lion tamer? I see. Are these big lions? Young? Old? Male? Do you have backup people and a plan in place if the lions start chewing on your legs? Do the backup people have guns?...OK, I think we can work something out.”

“You say you sleep with a cobra? Hmm. Every night? Is there anybody else in bed with you? Do you turn over frequently during the night? The premiums will be significant, but we can issue a policy.”

“All right, where you do you live? Pacific Palisades? Wow. No, I’m sorry. We can’t arrange a policy. Wish we could help you. But it’s a firm no-go.”

Whaaat????

Here’s what happened: