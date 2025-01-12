(This is Part-6; for Part-5, go here)

The people of Western North Carolina ravaged by Hurricane Helene aren’t rich and famous.

They don’t have friends in the media.

The people whose homes were destroyed in Florida by Hurricane Milton…well, they live in a red state, so screw them.

In North Carolina, FEMA is ending its shelter program for 2000 people made homeless by the hurricane, just as a winter storm comes in and temperatures drop. Where will these people go? What will they do?

No major headlines there. Nah.

And no overflowing Biden promises to help, like the ones he spouted for 10 minutes the other day about LA and Pacific Palisades.

See, the news networks aren’t on Redneck patrol: