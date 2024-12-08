Read Part 1 here.

A couple of years ago, David Icke made my day when he pointed out that, if the “people behind COVID” really wanted to sell the fish market story of the virus, and avoid a link to the Wuhan lab…

Why did they use the fish market, WHICH WAS ONLY A FEW BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE LAB?

Why didn’t they float a story about the virus turning up in a market in another city a thousand miles away from the lab?

BINGO.

The whole story was concocted so it WOULD lead people to the Wuhan lab.

The lab WAS the cover story.

It fulfilled one essential piece of the tale: THERE IS A VIRUS.

That piece had to be cemented into every brain in the world.

So the lie would never be exposed. The lie that states: THE VIRUS IS REAL, ALL VIRUSES ARE REAL.

When in fact, the opposite is the truth.

Do you really think the coup plotters are this dumb: