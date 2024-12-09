Read Parts 1 and 2 here and here.

In case I haven’t made it clear enough so far, the basic cover story is: VIRUS VIRUS VIRUS VIRUS.

Whereas the buried truth is: there aren’t any viruses. They’re all fairy tales.

BUT if you want to concoct a cover story about viruses, what better place to highlight than a lab?

That gets everybody’s attention. Ooo, they were doing gain of function research and then there was a leak and some of the viruses escaped and, wow, deadly pandemic, manmade, wow.

Instead of: you see, a bear was shitting in the woods and a hiker stepped on the stuff and when he wiped it off his shoe a virus attacked him…

They’re both lies. They’re both cover stories, because viruses don’t exist. But the shitting bear cover story doesn’t create as much interest as the lab.

Have you ever seen a blockbuster movie about a fisherman pulling in a trout that was infected with a virus and spreading it to the world…nah. A dud.

But The Lab: