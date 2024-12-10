To read Part 3, go here.

The recent House Committee on Oversight report confirming the lab leak theory of the ‘COVID pandemic’…

…Is, as I’ve detailed, one more chapter in the cover story called…

VIRUSES EXIST.

When in fact, they don’t.

How DO researchers aim to prove viruses are real?

ONE: THE SOUP IN THE DISH IN THE LAB.

In a dish, you have some monkey cells and human cells, a bovine solution, chemicals, plus inadvertent genetic fragments of who knows what, and a mucus sample from a human patient.

Watch the monkey and human cells die. Assume the killing was caused by a virus in the mucus sample.

ASSUME, not prove.

It’s been pointed out that there is no “control” in these tests. A control would be another dish of soup, identical to the first one, minus the mucus sample.

If the cells died in the control dish, then obviously you couldn’t say a virus in the mucus sample in the first dish did the killing.

If the cells didn’t die in the control dish, then you COULD say a virus in the mucus sample in the first dish did the killing.

But obviously, this is wrong. Who knows what is in the mucus sample from the patient? No virus has been isolated and identified from that sample.

Maybe a parasite in the mucus sample killed the monkey and human cells. Maybe a fungus did. Maybe a chemical in the sample did.

Verdict: No virus has been proved to exist. No virus has been isolated. No virus has been proved to kill the cells.

TWO: THE CENTRIFUGE THAT SPINS AND THE ELECTRON MICROSCOPE.

Researchers take a mucus sample from a patient and spin it in a centrifuge.

This process causes the material in the sample to “settle out” in distinct layers. Different types of viruses settle in different strata.

Researchers, who for example are looking for a certain type of respiratory virus, pluck a piece from the proper stratum, and look at it under an electron microscope. They photograph it.

If they see certain budding, circular, ring shapes in the photos…these are viruses.

If they see plenty of these shapes, they can safely assume a virus is really there and is causing human disease.

There are two major problems with this method. The problems can’t be overcome.

No one has ever proved that the various round shapes in the electron microscope photos are viruses. That’s just an assumption, based on past researchers making the same unproven assumption.

Likewise, the idea that spinning a mucus sample in a centrifuge gives you layers of various types of viruses…that’s also an assumption based on nothing more than past researchers claiming the same thing. Zero proof.

Verdict: No virus has been proven to exist. No proof exists that a virus is causing disease.

Viruses are unproven fairy tales.

The methods used to discover them don’t work. They’re futile.

On top of all this: