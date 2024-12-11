(This is Part-5. For Part-4, go here.)

As I’ve established, it wasn’t a virus. Because viruses are pure fictions.

So far, no one has named a day and a time when they claim something leaked from the Wuhan lab.

The story goes: in late 2019, researchers at the lab fell ill. Their symptoms were later realized to be those of COVID.

This is pure blather. The symptoms of COVID are commonly called FLU. Or any number of lung problems. Nothing unusual or unique there.

What about how the leak occurred? Do we have details on that? None I’ve been able to find.

There are speculations. Waste water mishandled, incompletely treated. Equipment malfunction—whatever that means. An ‘infected person’ walked out of the lab.

We could add: somebody took a mucus sample from a patient or a dish of lab soup out of the facility.

You’ve probably come in contact with 200,000 mucus samples—at minimum. People with stuffed noses, coughing, sneezing. Big deal.

So…there is no virus…and no one can pin a time when something was leaked…and no one can say how the leak happened.

But nevertheless it did happen and it was deadly.

Sure. Uh-huh. Right. And the Pope came in from Mars yesterday.

“But…but the Eco-Health Alliance provided funding for research at the Wuhan lab and the US National Institutes of Health was supposed to oversee the funding and the research, and the research was gain-of-function…”

So what? This is dull circumstantial applesauce: