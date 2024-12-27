Assisted suicide delivered by doctors?

Two women spoke to Newsweek and perfectly captured the logic of their situation:

ONE: “If I am to be denied any rights in the next four (or more) years, I will not give them up without a fight.”

She’s fighting by being sterilized? Hmm. Let’s see. I think not. She’s making a statement. A signal of virtue, as it were. How about wearing a badge instead? Or a hat? Push comes to shove, she could walk on glass and take a taxi to the hospital. But no. Surgery for all sorts of perceived problems seems to be the number one solution these days. Double mastectomy. Have your balls cut off. Tell the doc you want a new penis or a fake vagina. I guarantee euthanasia is coming down the pipeline next. “I’m fighting by choosing to die.” Can I cut this off at the pass by pointing out that dying is supposed to be the unwanted EFFECT of fighting, rather than the whole plan?

TWO: “I am not happy that I felt forced into a surgery I did not want to alter my body, I feel like the election tied my hands and forced me to be sterilized—that is horrible.”

They made me do it? You’re going with that?