In my previous blockbuster article, I revealed that for the past 35 years, there have been “two sets of books” on vaccines.

Just like corrupt businesses keep two sets of accounting books.

The first set is: all the lies hospitals and doctors have fed patients and grieving families about injury and death. “It was a complication stemming from a viral infection.” When really, the injuries and deaths were caused by vaccines.

The second set of books has been kept by the CDC. That set is called VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink). In it, these same hospitals have placed THE TRUTH:

The patients were injured and killed by vaccines.

A public release of the carefully guarded and secret CDC files would show the country and the world what’s really been happening.

And the medical cartel would implode.

There’s more. You see, the VSD is really a PARTNERSHIP between the CDC and big health care providers. The providers’ patient records are automatically sent to the CDC. The CDC keeps them private.

Therefore, the CDC knows the truth. They allow certain carefully chosen researchers access to the VSD to write studies that LIE about vaccine safety.

The CDC can then say, “See, we’re studying vaccine safety all the time, and there is no serious problem. Our studies prove that.”

This whole set-up is a crime syndicate: