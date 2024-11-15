To catch up, read Part 1 here.

So far, Trump has nominated 5 outsiders and rebels to lead key fed agencies—with orders to overhaul those monster orgs and root out corruption in them.

BANG.

His strategy is clear. The Senate can’t reject all his nominees. At least a few MUST be confirmed. It’s the way politics on Capitol Hill has always been done. Especially when the incoming President has won a wide victory in the election.

So FLOODING THE ZONE with extreme outsiders will be, on balance, a winner.

But there’s more. Suppose, when the Senate rejects one of his nominees, Trump has another rebel as a backup? It’s highly improbable the Senate will say no to two in a row for the same cabinet post.

It looks like Matt Gaetz’s appointment to head up the Justice Dept. will spark the most contention in the Senate confirmation hearings. So guess what? Trump has just named HIS PERSONAL LAWYER, Todd Blanche, as DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL.

I believe, if Gaetz’s nomination fails, Trump will just plug in Blanche instead—and the Senate will go along.

Suppose Trump has a backup for every one of his appointees? A firebrand outsider who’ll carry out his agenda? BOOM.

Here’s an addendum. If Trump had just appointed one “weird” person to his cabinet, and the rest just ordinary familiar hacks, the Senate would home in on the weirdo and gather the troops to reject that nominee.

For instance, take South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: