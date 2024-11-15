This isn’t just about Kennedy. It’s a wholesale attack.

So far, Trump has named five outsiders to key posts. Pete Hegseth. Tulsi Gabbard. Matt Gaetz. Kristi Noem. Kennedy.

Think about the Agencies. Defense. National Intelligence. Department of Justice. Homeland Security. Health and Human Services—which is over the CDC, FDA, and NIH.

Then throw in Tom Homan as Border Czar, and Musk and Vivek to handle federal waste and inefficiency.

ALL OUTSIDERS. All have zero interest in following the familiar path of doing politics.

I don’t trust ANY OF THEM. Until I see real results. BUT…

The signs are unusual and bracing and pretty fucking wild.

Trump is flooding the zone with these appointees, and THE SENATE CAN’T REJECT ALL OF THEM. That’s the key. FLOOD THE ZONE.

Trump figures, if even just two out of the five appointees make it through the Senate confirmation process, he wins. Boom.

Whoever came up with this idea was bright. Quite bright.

Meanwhile, the news networks are going nuts. They’re shitting bricks. They don’t know which appointee to slam first. They slam one, Trump names another one. Or a new disturbing quote shows up from one of the people Trump already appointed.

FLOOD THE ZONE.

The Senate has a Republican majority and sure, there are lots of RINOs and Democrats, but they ALL know they’d get high, high, high heat from MAGA people and even dyed in the wool politicians if they dared reject ALL of Trump’s appointments. They can’t try it. It isn’t done.

I’ve slammed Kennedy over and over on these pages. I’ve poked and prodded him to go further, to say everything he knows about medical madness and medical murder. But regardless, he may be the most extreme appointee ever picked by a US President. Even with his ambiguous waffling about vaccines. —And I’ll continue to slam him.

But check this out: