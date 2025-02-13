(This is Part 4; for Part 3, go here)

As I’ve written several times, I’m covering the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Trump team.

The mixed bag.

Almost nobody likes those. Especially when they’re true.

It has to be all good or all bad.

We now have a situation where Musk and the DOGE boys are slashing away and dislodging large chunks of the bloated criminal federal bureaucracy.

That has to be done, and it hasn’t been, by any previous President.

At the same time, Musk may be inserting major AI into the structure of the government. If so, that’s a foreboding sign.

Government is the only institution that can STOP the mad onrush of AI, which is threatening to replace human jobs at a truly alarming and accelerating rate.

Remember the recent press conference, where Trump, and two billionaire psychos, Larry Ellison and San Altman, discussed a new $500 billion project to build AI data centers?

It occurs to me they could be used to house government functions. To perform many government jobs.

That wouldn’t be good. That wouldn’t be good at all.