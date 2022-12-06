If you haven’t yet subscribed, come on board, listen to this podcast, all my podcasts, and read all my premium articles. The yearly cost is $60, which is one tank of Biden gas, if you’re lucky. And, becoming a yearly subscriber, specifically, unlocks extra benefits; to learn more about that, click here.

In this podcast, I’m going to connect ALL the following dots in ways they’ve never been (but should be) connected:

The “Age of Information”;

Genetic Modification;

Transgenderism and Transhumanism meet;

Fake mental disorders;

The transgender/medical/industrial complex;

Billionaire funding;

Pedophiles;

Technocracy and the Brave New World;

And last, but far from least, an intentional pattern of psychological ops that proceeds from the commission of outrageous crimes, to no prosecution, to suppression of public outrage, to public demoralization and sheer passivity.

It’s vital to understand these influences, people, and agendas which are shaping our present and future.

I’ll lay out an overview which puts many details into perspective.

35 years ago, I started warning people that the medical cartel was, long-term, the most dangerous cartel in the world. If definitive proof was needed, COVID provided it. Now, the medical cartel is playing a key role in the transgender/transhumanist revolution, and the danger is magnified.

Join me in the podcast.

As always, thank you for your support.

-- Jon Rappoport

(Rappoport Podcasts, Episode 032)