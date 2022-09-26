Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

Commenting has been turned off for this post
Erica's avatar
Erica
Oct 7, 2022

Great! I hope you cover (then cover again) Ellis medavoy and Jack True. My favorite interviews I’ve ever read, of all time! especially with Jack True. What I would give to read his case notes. I even tried to be a detective to figure out his identity, with no luck. There’s gotta be someone out there today doing what he was doing, I would use his name to gauge whether or not the “hypno” therapist was worth going to, lol.

Expand full comment
Share
5 replies
aagabriel's avatar
aagabriel
Oct 2, 2022Edited

Thanks Jon.

I appreciate your long distance mentorship of all of us very much.

Expand full comment
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture