Mr. Kennedy,

I’m directing this report to you personally, because it’s so stunning.

I KNOW you’ll investigate and publicize it relentlessly.

If we stick to official claims, there have been roughly 1.1 million COVID deaths in the US since the beginning of the “pandemic.”

That averages out to 250,000 deaths per year.

Now, I want to draw your attention to a study-review I’ve been presenting to the public for 10 years.

I offer it because it’s so completely mainstream. Titled, “Is US Health Really the Best in the World,” it was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on July 26, 2000.

The author was respected and revered public health expert, Dr. Barbara Starfield, from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

Starfield concluded that, every year in the US, the medical system kills 225,000 people.

106,000 as a result of pharmaceutical drugs, and 119,000 as a result of mistreatment and errors in hospitals.

Extrapolating, that means the medical system is killing 2.25 MILLION Americans per decade.

Since the 2000 publication of Starfield’s review, the medical death toll is roughly 5.6 MILLION people.

And it doesn’t stop.

It far outdistances COVID death claims.

But no one talks about it.

Imagine how much people would be talking, if the purported COVID deaths were 5.6 MILLION.

I know your commission is looking into childhood diseases; obviously many of these medically caused deaths are children.

I interviewed Dr. Starfield. She told me her estimate of deaths was conservative, and since the publication of her review other studies have put the number higher.

She also told me she was unaware of any serious attempt by the government to repair the US medical system.

I’m not aware of any such overhaul, either.