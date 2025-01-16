(This is Part-11; for Part-10, go here)

I’ve given a lot of thought to the Pacific Palisades, its destruction in the fires, and the rebuild.

I’ve considered various rebuild scenarios that won’t work.

There are a whole bunch of those.

But there is one that WILL work. And the criminal Governor of California is desperate to save his political career…and needs a solution that’ll rescue his front as:

Progressive pretty boy forward looking futurist who could be the President in 2028.

If Gavin has a prayer of building back that charlatan’s pose, he’s already thinking about what I’ll describe to you now. You can be sure he IS thinking about it.