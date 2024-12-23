For years now, I’ve been explaining that when genetic research takes center stage, all kinds of serious trouble shows up.

It isn’t one kind of trouble.

For example, take the RNA COVID vaccines, which are a genetic products. The RNA is supposed to induce the cells of the body to make a specific protein.

But the genetic inducement creates genetic ripples in all directions. Unpredicted ripples. Disruptive ones. Bad ones.

The same general principle applies to all vaccines. The formaldehyde, the heavy metal adjuvants, the gobs of material which are supposed to be viruses, but aren’t, because viruses don’t exist—these and other elements in vaccines cause extensive ripples.

The overwhelming number of vaccine injections—27 by the time a baby is 15 months old, and almost 50 more by the time the child reaches 18 years old—many, many bad things happen.

There doesn’t have to be a secret ingredient in any vaccine to cause devastating destruction.

And the vaccine effects vary from person to person.

Heart conditions, extreme blood sugar levels, nerve damage, brain damage, immune dysfunctions, breathing problems, depression, lung congestion, digestive problems—on and on and on.

One baby might develop severe ear infections. Another baby on the same vaccine schedule never has an ear infection.

Think of the vaccine schedule as the trunk of a giant tree: