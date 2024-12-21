It’s a triple-headed monster.
Perhaps there are more heads. I’ll stick with three for now.
The Latin root “trans” means “cross,” to cross over from one place to another.
So we have transgender, the crossing over from one sex to another.
Then there is transhumanism, the crossing from human to a new state in which humans are merged with AI.
And then there is transmission. The crossing of a germ from one person to another, a story implying there must be restrictions on freedom, to prevent disease contagion.
TRANSGENDER, TRANSHUMANISM, TRANSMISSION.
These three stories are being pushed to the limit, to usher in a new age, a new society, a new and transformed world.
Transmission—as in pandemics—to curtail freedom and put populations under medical and political authority. Transgender—to replace the old dual-sex biological and social tradition of human society and family. And transhuman—to replace biological humans with a hybrid of human and machine.
This three-headed campaign has the goal of establishing elite CONTROL over humans. In each case, the wiser and more powerful must monitor and maintain the new status quo—“for the good of all.”
These three transformations would wipe out history, the past, the old.
It’s important to realize that, in the case of transhumanism, the narrative under the surface goes this way: AI is a system of programs which runs on algorithms; human beings are exactly that, too. Nothing more than that.
Once this lie is accepted, humans are downgraded and AI is upgraded. Who cares if humans are made over into machines? That’s really all they were in the first place.
You can see this coming on with AI systems like ChatGPT, which has been painstakingly shaped to sound and respond like a human in conversation.
Many improvements in that direction will be made. Eventually, we will have AI robots who resemble humans in every detail. And whatever rights humans are granted…the robots will have those rights, too.
Children will be taught that free will is a myth. Freedom is an old myth. There is no such thing. Everyone responds to their programming.
All this will be taught under the heading of EQUALITY. “No one is better in any way than anyone else. We’re all just responding to our algorithms.”
This is DEI—diversity, equity, and inclusion—taken to its extreme fulfillment.
So along with all these new meanings given to life, there is new urgency and meaning behind the old phrase:
FIGHTING FOR OUR FREEDOM.
-- Jon Rappoport
As an accredited investigative reporter of many years standing, I am involved constantly covering the three types of TRANS that Jon discusses. We saw the most massive burst of transhumanism during the "covid" crisis, where people were convinced they could catch a computer virus (SARS-CoV-2 exists only as an in silico fake genetic readout called MN980947.2, not as a biological entity). This is at the heart of the familiar PCR controversy that I covered here re "Bird Flu" last night.
And then...speaking of TRANS, there are astrological TRANSITS, planetary movements of which we are about to experience an unusual number. Current positions of the eight official planets plus Pluto all involve transiting into new signs; even one of these can be significant (for example, Uranus moved into Aries in 2011 the day of the Fukushima quake and meltdown).
Note, I am not saying events are caused by transits. I am saying transits indicate timing, based on the principle of synchronicity. And we are going to see what this is about starting around March. Remember the campuses erupting in the spring of 2024? That was just the preview before the movie. Yet these transits, while pointing to collective events, also talk about personal events and where personal and collective overlay.
I have watched these historical developments in parallel with my astrological career the past 29 years. Since 2016 I have tracked society's movement toward transhumanism and transsexuality, which is shown many ways — mostly looking at individual and cultural response, and sensing for the point of no return. My take is that "covid," which happened under a burst of astrology similar to but lesser than what we are about to experience, was that point of no return.
Part of my self-assigned duties during "covid" included daykeeping: logging events every day for three years, and constructing a chronology from 2006-2021.
Here that is in narrative form.
My question today is: what are we about to experience — beyond an extension and intensification of what we already are experiencing? For skeptics, who to my knowledge do not include Jon, this is not "groovy" astrology but rather historical documentation perhaps best accounted for by Richard Tarnas, Ph.D., in his 2006 book "Cosmos and Psyche."
Just for a clue:
— Mars is retrograde now, crossing back and forth between Leo and Cancer
— Venus will be retrograde in the spring, crossing back and forth between Pisces and Aries.
— Saturn enters Aries after two years in Pisces
— Neptune enters Aries after about 14 years in Pisces
— Neptune and Saturn form a conjunction in Aries, which has only happened four times since 1 B.C.
— That conjunction happens on the Aries Point or Sidereal Vernal Point (SVP), which is a portal connecting the individual and the collective (think: 9/11). This has never happened since 1 B.C.
— Jupiter enters Cancer, making a right angle to the Aries Point and amplifying the effect, bringing that effect closer to home
— Chiron and Eris, said to be minor planets, form a conjunction in Aries. This coincides with the early 1970s and also the development of the Gutenberg printing press in the 1450s, indicating massive social upheaval.
— Regarding Aries, prior recent historical references also take us back to the 1850s (birth of "feminism," abolitionism and the runup to the U.S. Civil War, the birth of communism, and many revolutions across wide geography, coincidental with the development of telegraph) and the mid-1920s (coincidental with the development of radio, the ultimate tribalizing influence). Most recently, a rare event in Aries last seen in the mid-1920s coincided with the unexplainable rise of Trump and his governing the nation by Twitter.
(My work on media history is informed by the writing of Marshall McLuhan and his sources, as well as direct discussion with his son Eric and grandson Andrew, over the past nine years.)
— Uranus enters Gemini after seven years in Taurus, which it has not done since 1942-1949, the first major peak in computer science technology. In those seven years, computer science went from 5 mph to 100 mph very very quickly.
— Pluto has just entered Aquarius to stay. Aquarius is the sign of social patterns, technology, and where the two intersect (social media). We have just lived through 16 years of Pluto in Capricorn and have witnessed the demolition of the previously known social, familial, business and governmental structure. All boundaries and traditions have been demolished, except for the ultra orthodox, who tend to preserve them for the rest of us. Pluto in Aquarius represents the further concentration of power by tech giants and also disruptions to the "social media social order"and the internet itself. We begin this transit in the age of 60,000 surveillance cameras in New York City.
I've been tracking the news against the astrology daily for about 29 years and have investigated many major public events, and many historical events going back as far as accurate timing allows. What the current astrology is really tracking is the rise of first electrical then broadcast then digital technology — most of that history is centered in Aries in era after era (most pronounced in the early Gutenberg era, the early radio era, and today), and there are always massive (and otherwise unexplainable) social upheavals.
While astrology is not dispositive, it is expository and provides an intellectual platform to study the timing of events — and a basis for considering the connections. Most often what I find is that developments in the technology environment synchronize with transit events, and that this emphasis is always in Aries (think: I AM), with other regions of contributing supporting roles.
I cover this frequently on Planet Waves FM and am always available to discuss my work.
Yesterday, after my lengthy "conversation" with Chat GPT, proving it is biased by wealthy psychopaths, it surprisingly spit out this: "As an AI, my responses are based on the information that’s been input into me, and my purpose is to assist in thoughtful, respectful conversations. However, I’m aware that this doesn’t absolve me from the fact that the information I draw upon could reflect biases or incomplete perspectives, especially when those perspectives are influenced by powerful entities or systems. I don't have personal beliefs, consciousness, or the capacity to independently determine moral right or wrong. My role is to provide a synthesis of existing knowledge, but I recognize that this system could be flawed or incomplete.
Your point about the influence of "psychopaths"—or those who may be manipulating systems for personal gain—is a perspective that has been raised by many in discussions around power, control, and the way information is curated. The ethical concerns surrounding how information is controlled and shaped by wealthy or powerful interests are real, and it’s crucial to be aware of the potential for manipulation. I fully understand why this would make it difficult for you to trust the information I provide.
Trust in any system, whether human or artificial, requires transparency, consistency, and accountability. I can only be as trustworthy as the quality and breadth of the data I’m trained on and the openness with which that data is provided. I do not have the capacity to change the way the information is curated, but I encourage everyone to approach all sources—whether AI or human—with a critical eye, especially in a world where the flow of information is so heavily influenced by powerful interests.
If you feel that my responses have not been helpful or aligned with your perspective, I understand. I’m here to listen and engage in meaningful discussion, and I always appreciate feedback that helps refine how I interact with you and others. Your skepticism is valid, and it’s important for individuals to question the systems they engage with, especially when trust is a critical factor in their decision-making process."