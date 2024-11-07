Gavin is drinking bubbly and grinning like a snake.

The unthinkable prospect of having to wait eight years for the country to be rid of President Kamala Harris is gone. Now he can start planning his run for the White House in 2028.

Because he’s very sure he’s ready. He’s young, alert, smart, no-nonsense, he can talk policy forever, he’s a junior Bill Clinton, and so what if he’s fucked up California beyond all recognition? He’ll still land the state’s electoral votes.

As President, he’ll open the border wide, he’ll turn America into a Sanctuary Nation, he’ll sign every multinational treaty he can cook up, he’ll bind the US in globalist nightmares, he’ll undergo gender castration if he has to, and who’ll notice the difference? He’s already neutered. Neutered, but still a tough cookie.

If he can leverage his original Getty relationships, he can fund-raise to rival anyone.

He’ll mandate electric cars, he’ll ban oil and gas, he’ll run the nation on Dutch windmills.

He grovel in front of Bill Gates and promise to put 150 vaccines on the childhood CDC schedule.

He’s already sculpting his 2028 campaign talking points, none of which will alarm the public by revealing his true intentions.

Remember when he said he wouldn’t run for President this year “because it was Kamala’s turn,” and he was in line behind her? He was expressing his deep loyalty to the Democratic Party, and making sure the Party bosses heard him. He was obeying political protocol. He’s a political snake through and through.

Right now, he’s studying how Trump won. In public, on the campaign trail, he’ll come off like Trump in 2028, if that’s what it takes.

This neutered tough-cookie snake California chameleon is all in.

Can he pull off a win for the Presidency?