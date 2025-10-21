Here it is: “You’re in or you’re out.”

“Make a deal or you’re out, and if you’re out, we’ll force it.”

Venezuela doesn’t want to play ball when it comes to business with the US? They keep sending drugs and gangs instead? They’re out.

VERY long-term: The whole Middle East is going to become a modern commercial empire, overtaking all the old conflicts and hatreds. “You want in on this deal? Everybody is going to make money. If you stay on the outside, we’ll tariff and boycott you into oblivion.”

For better and worse, Trump doesn’t care what the deals are. As long as there’s profit in it. AI? Pharma? No problem. Great. Let’s make a deal.

He offered all sorts of deals to Putin, but Putin doesn’t want to be a major economic team player and build a commercial powerhouse—if that means ending the war. He’s on a crusade. He wants what Mother Russia once had and gave up. So he’s out. Russia’s economy is NOT flourishing. It’s teetering. The war is draining it. However you believe the war was originally triggered, and by whom, Trump now offered money deals and development deals to Putin, and so far it’s no dice. So the noose is tightening around Putin’s neck.

Even in major US cities, Trump wants rebuilding and flourishing economies, and if he can’t get it, and crime and the insupportable weight of mass immigration won’t be solved by those city governments and state governors, the cities are out. He’ll force it. He’ll send in troops wherever he can.

It’s futile to ask him to distinguish between a good deal and a bad deal, in terms of the human effects: