The Senate Committee will explore several major issues with Kennedy.

He knows he’s on relatively safe ground, when it comes to:

The need to solve the processed-food problem. Preservatives, dyes, other chemicals, lack of nutrients;

High medical drug prices;

The avalanche of pharma ads on television;

The need for more small farmers growing clean nutritious crops;

The FDA’s lack of stringent objective oversight, when it comes to approving new drugs.

Republican Senators, who make up a majority of the Committee, have been prepped to steer questions into these areas. And Kennedy is prepared to answer those questions.

The electric issue, of course, is vaccines.

How will Kennedy handle it?