Here is a link to a crucial and detailed piece on the US op in Venezuela: “The Venezuelan Oil Narrative is PURE THEATRE”.

It asserts that the narrative about oil and drugs conceals the fact that Venezuela is home to 3 US enemies—China, Russia, and Iran.

It asserts Iran has a drone factory there. Russia has key military officers training Venezuelan forces and “integrating” them with the Russian military. And China is largely controlling the mining and shipping of Venezuelan critical rare earth minerals back to China for processing.

The US military industry must have those minerals to produce modern weapons systems.

These are the real reasons the US invaded Venezuela and captured President Maduro.

The Pentagon intends to diminish or eliminate the threat posed by Venezuela and its 3 allies.

Trump is out front with a narrative which makes sense to the American people—Venezuelan destructive drugs, and oil—but these have nothing to do with why the Pentagon decided it was time to intervene.

Nor was this a rah-rah Pete Hegseth decision. It was the careful conclusion of war planners.

In other words, the true US op in Venezuela is far different from what the American people are being told.

Quoting from the article by Tracy (Chi): “The [US] targeting package, operational timeline, force structure, and strategic objectives were determined by military planners based on threat assessment and capability requirements. The decision to strike was made when the Pentagon concluded that the convergence of Chinese [mineral] resource control, Iranian weapons manufacturing, and Russian military integration exceeded acceptable risk parameters. Trump’s role was to authorize what had already been deemed militarily necessary and provide political cover through public messaging about drugs and oil.”

I therefore raise this question: WHY DOESN’T TRUMP TELL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE THE TRUTH?

Trump could sell the truth in a second.

He could make Americans realize why we’re attacking Venezuela, what the threat actually is, and why a completely isolationist US foreign policy doesn’t work.

I can think of one reason why Trump is inventing his narrative: