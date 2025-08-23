And Trump never did anything inappropriate.

Whew. Thank goodness.

Of course, we can believe her. We can also believe that if she said Trump did do something very bad, the DOJ would have included that info in the released tapes of the interview.

Of course.

Maxwell, who is looking for a pardon or a new trial, and favors not being murdered, is going to tell a DOJ interviewer, “Trump? That nasty bastard? Let me tell you what he did. I remember the time he was…”

Uh-huh. Right.

Then Pam Bondi to Trump: “Mr. President, I just wanted to give you a heads up. We’ve got you by the short hairs. Ghislaine spilled the beans. We’re going to arrest you tomorrow.”

Trump: “Oh well, I had a good run. I knew this day would come. Thanks, Pam. You’re doing a fantastic job.”

Also, Ghislaine said there is no client list. Marvelous. We can forget about that.

Also, Ghislaine is unaware of any Epstein connection to any intelligence agency. Even though her father, Robert, spied for several such agencies, including the Mossad.

The DOJ interviewer didn’t bring up Alex Acosta, the Florida DA who helped engineer Epstein’s first sentence, a sweetheart deal for the ages. Acosta has said he was told Epstein “belongs to intelligence,” and he should keep his hands off him. Trump, years later, appointed Acosta to the post of Secretary of Labor out of nowhere. Secretary Acosta was therefore responsible for monitoring sex trafficking. He eventually resigned his Labor job under pressure—over the Epstein issue.

Bill Clinton? He didn’t do anything inappropriate, either, according to Maxwell.

Uh-huh. Let’s see…His 28 trips on Epstein’s plane were just business. He and Epstein were planning to sell reconditioned typewriters to researchers educating chimpanzees in the wild. That’s what was going on.

Did the DOJ have to brief Ghislaine on what they wanted her to say in the interview? Are you kidding? She’s smart. She knows the score. She knew exactly what the DOJ wanted and didn’t want. They didn’t have to say a word to her before the interview.

Pam Bondi is the fall-guy here. She takes it on the chin. She has to stammer and contradict herself and look like a complete idiot. Meanwhile, the whole op is: