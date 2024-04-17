I’ve written about this before. Because it’s happened before. And it keeps happening.

If you want something to do, raise holy hell.

Here’s the first paragraph from Dan Lyman’s article at Infowars: “Federal immigration authorities say they arrested an illegal alien who was released by police in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts after being charged with raping a minor.”

First of all, let’s get this straight. There are no legal sanctuary states. They’re all breaking immigration law which distinguishes legal from illegal immigration. So-called sanctuary states deny that distinction.

A prosecutor in Massachusetts, one of these sanctuary states, charged an illegal alien from Colombia with rape of a minor—and then alien was released. If that isn’t illegal, nothing is.

Finally, federal Immigration agents picked this illegal alien off the street.

Here is another quote from the Infowars article: “[Federal] ERO Boston agents finally took the Colombian off the streets on March 28 and he is now being held in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

Pending removal proceedings.

Do you know what “removal” means?

Deportation.

Where is the trial for rape of a minor??

The rape took place in America.

Federal agents are going to deport this man?

What??

He escapes the US and then he can turn around and come back in?