For those who may not know, about 10 years ago I assembled a collection of a great deal of my original and unpublished material under the title, The Matrix Revealed, and began offering it at my site, NoMoreFakeNews.com.

The material was the deepest exploration of information mind control and mind freedom I had ever come across. It still is.

The Core of The Matrix Revealed—those 3 sets of text interviews—hundreds of pages—explores individual freedom and power. It provides knowledge about manipulation at profound levels; and information about avoiding and exiting that manipulation.

As we all know and can see, the controllers of this society are escalating their efforts to cancel freedom and control us.

What’s left of freedom is under increasing attack.

Human society, as it’s now built, is all about convincing the individual that he’s SMALL in scope and needs to fit in. He needs to become part of the whole.

I’ve been going the other way, for the past 40 years.

In my early work, I saw several “theaters of operation,” designed to pacify and minimize and debilitate the individual.

I never would have pursued my investigations of the medical cartel, if I hadn’t seen those crimes in action and the players behind them.

A blanket has been thrown over our potential and our power. This society, and this Earth culture, are built for that purpose—to SUBTRACT from what we really are…

The great individual exploration and adventure is finding the power within.

A power that exceeds, by a million light years, the blockades, barriers, and problems society sets up like a labyrinth to engage and distract us.

That’s where I’m heading. That’s where I’ve been heading for the past 40 years.

This is no fantasy. Nor is it a substitute for learning how to live in this world.

I’ve always been keeping it real, and I intend to continue to do so.

I’m offering you everything I’ve discovered and made use of. Everything that adds up to greater freedom and power.

I’m offering those 3 sets of interviews—the core of The Matrix Revealed—to all yearly subscribers.

This is not for robots. It’s for YOU.

As always, thank you for your support.

Jon Rappoport

