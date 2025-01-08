“Inside Africa’s Food Forest Mega-Project” (link in footnote)

I’ve never seen anything like it. I doubt you have, either.

If you watch the video documentary, you’ll see people in Nigeria (and 11 other countries in Africa) in the Sahel and Sahara regions make miles and miles of cracked dead earth come back to life with no high-tech.

It turns out the desert gets rain. Three months, every year. But the water just gushes through in floods and the ground can’t absorb it. So the soil stays cracked and broken and dry.

However, old simple methods of trapping the water in half-moon shapes dug into the ground—thousands and thousands of shapes—changes everything.

You’ll see grasses and trees and vegetables and fruit trees growing in the desert and saving the lives of villagers. They’re doing the digging and the growing.

For years, I’ve written about the potential of large-scale urban farming in inner cities across America. After watching this Africa documentary, you’ll see urban farming in the US is a walk in the park contrasted against what people are doing in Africa.

And if billionaires who claim they want to save the Earth and do good things for humanity—like destroying countries’ energy production based on climate change fairy tales, and destroying humans with kill shot vaccines—if these billionaires turned instead to funding the Green Wall program in Africa and urban farming, we would see a true renaissance.

Foreign governments of course view Africa as a place for plunder. Corporate toxic agriculture, and mining operations. That’s what THEY’RE doing on the continent, leveraging their goals with the promise of building huge modern infrastructure. These outsider governments certainly know about the massive Green Wall program. But they don’t see the conquest in it, so they ignore it.

Nevertheless, the Wall keeps expanding.

The desert is coming to life.

Animals and birds are showing up. Seeds are blowing in and blooming. Villagers’ cattle are grazing and eating and putting on weight. The villagers are getting healthier. They have stable water supplies.

This is happening across 250 million acres of Sahel desert.

Most people, who know nothing about the Green Wall, would say the lack of rain in the desert is the problem. And if that could somehow be solved, then the challenge would be bringing in all sorts of farming equipment. Both these assumptions are wrong. Solutions are being enacted without making it rain and without modern farming machines.

The reality and the implications are awesome.

Would a new US President and a new head of Health and Human Services and the richest man in the world working with the President be interested?

They ought to be.

-- Jon Rappoport

