You people are clueless.

Let me help you.

The Prime Directive is: WHEN ANY PERSON COMMITS A FELONY IN THE US, HE’S CHARGED, TRIED, AND IF CONVICTED, HE’S SENT TO PRISON IN THE US.

HE’S NOT DEPORTED.

After he’s served his sentence, if he’s an illegal alien, then he can be deported.

Not one of you has mentioned this.

You’re all talking about how you’ll break through the resistance of Sanctuary mayors and governors, grab illegal aliens who have committed serious crimes in the US, and deport them.

As I’ve written several times, this is a GIFT to a criminal.

He tortures and rapes someone in the US, and all he gets is a trip back to his home country.

He’s the envy of every home-grown American psychopath who is committing heinous crimes.

A few Mexican cartel members rob a bank in San Francisco and send customers to the hospital, you catch them before the Sanctuary City government can hide them, and then you DEPORT THEM to Tijuana??

Are you kidding?

Are you crazy?

Are you so obsessed with pushing your way past Sanctuary officials you’ve lost the basic thread?

Commit a crime, go to prison. Not commit a crime, and get politely escorted across the border.

Don’t you think criminals across the world know how stupid US immigration policy REALLY IS?

Realize that Sanctuary mayors and governors and crooked prosecutors are privately laughing at you. They know the score, too. They understand you’ve gone completely off the rails. Worst case, if you break through their walls of protection of illegal alien felons, you’ll do nothing more than send these aliens out of the US. And when they arrive home, they’ll probably face zero consequences. And if they’re clever enough, they’ll find a way to return HERE.

And your program to protect Americans against criminal illegals will fail.

Wake up and smell the stupidity.

—Your real problem is getting local and state prosecutors to bring charges against illegal aliens who commit serious felonies. This is where you need a relentless US Attorney General, who will investigate and prosecute these crooked prosecutors.

That’s a tall hill to climb, but you have to climb it.

Your administration needs a POWERFUL bully pulpit, so you can create massive public support for jailing local prosecutors who refuse to act against heinous illegal alien felons.

If there’s one thing you know how to do, mounting bully pulpits is it.

So get started. In the right direction.

Not “we deported two alien rapists yesterday.”

The victims of those crimes won’t be satisfied with that, once they realize how you BETRAYED them.

Update: There is a way around corrupt state and local prosecutors. Trump needs to keep his promise this time (not back off like he did during his first term as President). He declares the Mexican cartels are terrorist organizations. Then the US Dept. of Justice can step in and prosecute ANY serious felony committed on US soil by a cartel member.

And don’t stop there. Also declare the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang and MS-13 are terrorist organizations, as well as other foreign gangs who have come across the open US border.

So you can PROSECUTE, NOT DEPORT.

-- Jon Rappoport

