Democrats are trying figure out who the next head of their National Committee is going to be. So Committee members are blabbing their concerns to the press.

One member issued this blast: “I don’t want to be the freak show Party…”

Meaning the Party of Woke.

Yeah, he’s saying that because the Democrats lost the election. If they’d won, he’d be trying to get a law passed mandating gender-castration surgery training for all doctors in America and insisting every big city mayor in the US has to be black.

But no matter. Democrat Committee members are scared shitless and they’re running away from Woke. For the time being, they’re in major disarray. That’s good.

This is exactly what has to happen to the smug armies of mainstream medicine. And Kennedy, plus his allies, have to put that fear in the Medical Crime Syndicate.

By making the Syndicate see and feel they’re LOSING. They’re exposed as fucking quacks. They’re insane injectors of toxic vaccines. They’re feeding brain destroying psychiatric drugs by the ton to children. They’re slashing away, performing millions of unnecessary surgeries on innocent Americans, like crazed jihadists with machetes.

A year ago, people thought exposing the Medical Syndicate on that level was impossible, would never happen.

But now? Glints and patches of daylight are on the horizon.

We had the experience of COVID and the vaccine—which, when put together with the federal mandate to take the shot, was the medical version of the Woke Death Cult on the march.

Now on top of that, we have Trump appointing Kennedy to head up HHS, which means ruling the FDA, CDC, and NIH, the largest medical research facility in the world.

Things have changed.

The Medical Cartel has to be made to look like the Democrat Party.

Doctors, in significant numbers, have to step forward and say, for example, “I don’t want to be a gender physician, I don’t want to be in a freak show.”

There’s only one way that can happen. Doctors and medical bureaucrats have to feel like they’re LOSING.

Then they’ll say anything to jump off a sinking ship.

That would be Step One in the new accelerating war against the medical death machine.

Kennedy is the Point Man.

He’s the guy. He needs not only allies, but doctors on the level of new border Czar Tom Homan. Meaning doctors who’ll come on like the Voice of Doom. Promising wholesale destruction of the Medical Murder Cult.

Kennedy has plowed good soil, since Trump made him a popular hero to MAGA people everywhere. He’s talked about firing 600 NIH researchers on Day One of taking control of HHS. He’s talked about canceling the massive embrace between Big Pharma felons and the FDA. He’s talked about the absolute fraud called “vaccine safety studies.” (more on the “vaccine safety studies” scam, here)

But so far, the Medical Cartel doesn’t think they’re losing. Not at all. They’re a little twitchy. Some of the oldsters are leaking into their diapers. But they’re still at the “warning stage.” They’re going on television warning that Kennedy is the freak.

What Kennedy desperately needs now: