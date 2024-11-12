Let me put this together for you.

Shortly before the election, Kennedy met with Howard Lutnick, who is now co-chair of the Trump transition team. Lutnick then went public and said Kennedy only wanted to get access to a hidden CDC database that records vaccines injuries. (link)

With this nasty database in hand, Lutnick went on, Kennedy would try to achieve a repeal of the 1986 law that shields vaccine makers from lawsuits based on vaccine injuries.

After the repeal of the law, vaccine makers, naked and unprotected against thousands of high-dollar lawsuits, would take their vaccines off the market.

As I detail in another article, this strategy is doomed to fail, for several reasons. (link)

BUT Kennedy, several times, has stated publicly that he doesn’t want to take vaccines away from people. He wants them to be informed about the dangers so they can make up their own minds about the shots.

Obviously, these two position don’t match up. They contradict each other.

So what’s the real story?

Is there a real story, or are Kennedy and others on the Trump team waffling?

Are they making up shit as they go along?

Are they hiding “their real plan?”

Is Kennedy confused about what he wants?

I think Lutnick spoke out of school, when he revealed Kennedy’s supposed plan for getting vaccines off the market. If this is what Kennedy really wants, he meant to keep it a secret until “the right moment”—and Lutnick screwed the pooch.

But the bottom line is, we don’t know what Kennedy wants. We don’t know what Trump will let him do. We don’t know what Trump’s new Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, a very powerful person in the new administration, will advise Trump to do.

But since—as I’ve already revealed—Susie’s consulting firm represents PFIZER and GAVI: THE VACCINE ALLIANCE, BANKROLLED BY BILL GATES, I can make more than an educated guess. Susie wants to minimize Kennedy’s role in the new administration. She doesn’t want an all-out war against vaccines. (link)

Kennedy can float along for a while, with his two conflicting stories, and then unleash his real strategy—whatever it is—or he can clarify right now what the hell he wants.

His supporters, of course, will say—just as they said during the campaign season—that Kennedy is playing his cards very well, because his true radical plan needs to be kept under wraps until “the key moment.”

I say that approach is all wrong. Kennedy will just dig himself deeper in vagueness, and when this key moment comes, it’ll be too late. His role in the Trump administration will already have been watered down. (link)

I’m not seeing Kennedy the All Powerful Health Czar making decisions. Trump very clearly said he would make Kennedy that Czar—completely in charge of Making America Healthy Again, whatever it takes.

What’s the problem? Trump already went public with that promise, so it’s no secret. Why isn’t Kennedy out front right now, calling the shots?