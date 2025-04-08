It’s a phrase.

Yes.

It’s in the wind.

It floated in the door.

It’s come up in conversation.

It’s not my phrase.

It describes a MOVEMENT.

But not an organization. Not a group. No committees. No planning sessions.

It’s a decentralized movement.

And there are no requests for funding.

Each individual participates on his own. On his own responsibility.

The phrase that wafted in the door is…

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

That’s the movement.

People use the phrase, as they describe in whatever way they want to, the truth about what the medical system has been doing to people.

Could be evidence in a document, in an article, could be a personal experience.

And the one additional factor is: the person urges Robert Kennedy to disclose that piece of medical truth. To The People.

The individuals who participate in this movement put their piece of medical truth on social media, in blogs, articles, podcasts.

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

The success of the movement depends on how many people participate.

If enough people do, we could see, in a short time, a hundred million different enlightening social media posts—all using the phrase, MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

Why not?

Why not expose the truth about medical cartel wall to wall?

Why not break the ice and have this issue rapidly become just as important as any other?

Why not bring the so-called medical experts out of their towers to defend themselves? Let’s see them try—against all the evidence and personal experiences we The People have at our disposal.

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

Kennedy has been calculating what he can say and do, and when. He’s been assessing the amount of support he has from The People. Well, let’s SHOW him how much support there really is, when we’re unleashed.

I’m not looking for personal credit for this idea. Like I say, it’s been in the wind. It’s been moving on its own. Let’s crystallize it with a simple phrase. MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

Because that’s what we want. That’s what everyone wants.

Doctors and their allies have been massaging and twisting the truth in many ways, for a long time. They believe we’re children and they’re in charge, so we only deserve to know what they want to tell us. For our own good.

Let’s finally change all that. Dramatically.

There’s nothing to wait for. There’s nothing to join.

There’s just the truth. And individuals putting it out there.

We don’t need “wiser ones” to assess and predict how well this is going to work. All that nonsense is the old way of doing things, with people at the top of the heap running the show.

We’re in a new reality now. We’ve been in it for some time.

So let’s ride.

Let’s expose everything that needs to be exposed.

Some people would call this populism.

But it is what it is.

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

If anyone needs a “starter kit,” here’s a link to a piece I’ve published in various forms for years. Truth about medical harm.

I think we’ve had enough medical lies. Way more than enough.

It’s time for a big course correction.

Called the truth.

A movement.

No one can stop us.

UPDATE, RED ALERT: Everything I just wrote above is magnified by Kennedy just coming out and supporting the use of the MMR vaccine against measles.

We want medical truth now. Not tap dancing. Not compromises. So, if Kennedy himself is one of the people we need to impress with our determination to get the whole truth out there, so be it.

The MMR vaccine? Is Kennedy kidding? That’s the vaccine the CDC lied about in 2014, when its own researchers found a link to autism in young black boys—and the researchers buried that data. Literally threw it away.

Kennedy is saying to us, we’re less important than the forces of evil he has to placate, in order to move his agenda forward. Let’s show him that’s NOT true.

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW!

-- Jon Rappoport