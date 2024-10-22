Jon Rappoport

Home
Notes
Podcast
Bonus
Series
Archive
About
Part 2, Attack on critical US infrastructure—a simulated exercise—will take place on ELECTION DAY
  
Jon Rappoport
7
Breaking: Major National Cybersecurity Exercise on Election Day; What???
  
Jon Rappoport
33
Trump serving food at McDonald’s was a stunt, while Kamala’s campaign has focused heavily on policy proposals, according to ChatGPT
  
Jon Rappoport
17
Iconic high-class NYC hotel now launch pad for... what??
  
Jon Rappoport
12
No one left the cake out in the rain
  
Jon Rappoport
32
My dog Jim explains a few facts of life to me in a dream
  
Jon Rappoport
18
Ever heard of Medical Communism? I have
  
Jon Rappoport
56
Euthanasia is trending upward; the “science of dying” wants more power
  
Jon Rappoport
64
Drug companies suppressing their own commercials?? No! Oh yeah. Read on
  
Jon Rappoport
26
Medical scum smoothly massaged by National Public Radio
  
Jon Rappoport
30
Trump or Kamala? I changed my mind
  
Jon Rappoport
43
In the monster 4000-page federal budget bill, what is the biggest $$$ item?
  
Jon Rappoport
21
© 2024 Jon Rappoport
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture